Tokyo Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Infections

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 11 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up by four from a week earlier, while no new death was reported among infected people in the Japanese capital on the day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections stood at 25, up 43.7 pct week on week.

Under the metropolitan government’s standards, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus came to three, unchanged from the previous day.

