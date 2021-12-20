Japan Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday launched a smartphone application for obtaining digital certificates of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The app enables users to easily prove their vaccination history for entering restaurants in Japan and abroad, as well as for immigration procedures.

"People will be able to get their vaccination certificates in just a few minutes, boosting convenience," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference. About 250,000 digital certificates had been issued as of 2:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT).

The app can be used both on iPhone and Android smartphones. By scanning a My Number social security identification card and entering the card's pin code, users can obtain a certificate with the name, date of birth, dates of vaccination and type of vaccine.

By inputting passport data, users can also obtain a certificate to use in foreign countries. Once imported to a smartphone, the certificates can be shown even without internet access.

