186 Coronavirus Cases Found at U.S. Base in Okinawa

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government said Monday 186 people at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in the southernmost Japan prefecture have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

A Japanese national working at the military base was newly tested positive for the omicron variant of the virus the same day. This has brought the total number of omicron cases linked to the base to four.

"It is feared that the omicron variant is spreading in the base," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told a news conference.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular press conference that the Japanese government has called on the U.S. military to restrict movement on and off the base and punish violators, if any.

The military "is taking the matter seriously," he also said.

