Japan Makes Protest in Working-Level Maritime Talks with China

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan made a protest over Chinese government ships' repeated intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands, during online talks between senior working-level officials from the two governments on Monday.

The talks were arranged for the two countries' foreign affairs, defense and coast guard authorities to discuss maritime issues.

The Japanese side expressed concern over China's growing military activities in waters around Japan, keeping in mind recent developments including one in which Chinese and Russian warships have together sailed half around the Japanese archipelago.

Meanwhile, the two sides confirmed that they will accelerate negotiations to set up a hot line under the two countries' maritime and aerial communication mechanism aimed at avoiding unintended clashes in the East China Sea.

