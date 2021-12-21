TEPCO Files for Approval of Fukushima N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> Tuesday filed for regulatory approval of its plan to release treated radioactive water from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

TEPCO will fully start preparations if the Nuclear Regulation Authority approves the plan.

The company needs to obtain NRA approvals for designs and operation policies for equipment needed to dismantle the plant, where an unprecedented triple meltdown occurred after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In August this year, TEPCO announced a plan to release the treated water into the sea about 1 kilometer offshore from the northeastern Japan plant through a newly built undersea tunnel after diluting the water over 100 times with seawater.

The dilution is designed to lower the concentration of tritium, which cannot be removed with available technology, in the water to less than one-40th of the state-set safety standard. The exit of the tunnel will be created in an area where fishing is not conducted.

