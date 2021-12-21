Japan Executes 3 Death-Row Inmates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry said Tuesday that three death-row inmates, including a man, 65, who killed seven people in the city of Kakogawa in the western prefecture of Hyogo, were executed the same day.

The executions were the first in the country since December 2019 and also the first under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in early October this year.

The two executed inmates other than the 65-year-old, Yasutaka Fujishiro, were Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, who conspired to kill two "pachinko" pinball parlor workers in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan. Fujishiro was executed at the Osaka Detention House in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and Takanezawa and Onogawa at the Tokyo Detention House.

"These were very brutal crimes in which the perpetrators robbed people of their lives for selfish reasons," Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a press conference Tuesday, adding, "We gave very careful consideration (in deciding the executions of the three inmates)."

He also said: "I think that the death penalty is unavoidable for people committing crimes that the majority of the public believes are extremely malicious and atrocious. It's not appropriate (for the country) to abolish the capital punishment system."

