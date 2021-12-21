Japan Mulls Shorter Booster Shot Interval for More People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan might expand the scope of people eligible to receive third novel coronavirus vaccine shots after shorter interval, Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of vaccination rollouts, said on Tuesday.

Currently, about 31 million people, including medical workers and people at elderly care facilities, are allowed to get booster shorts after shorter interval.

The government will consider reducing the minimum interval before booster shots for workplace vaccinations and others "while closely checking the infection situation and the supply of vaccines," Horiuchi told a press conference.

The move apparently came in response to the growing number of infections with the omicron coronavirus variant in the country.

At present, Japan sets the minimum interval before booster shots at eight months after second doses in principle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]