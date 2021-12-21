Japan to Isolate Close Contacts of Omicron Cases for 14 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan will ask people who have had close contact with cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus to be isolated at accommodation facilities for 14 days, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Kishida also indicated that the government will maintain for the time being its current ban on foreigners newly entering the country, as a measure against the omicron variant, while closely watching the infection situation in the year-end and New Year period.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference that marked the end of an extraordinary parliamentary session through the day.

As for the government's basic accord with Pfizer Inc. on the supply to Japan of 2 million doses of the U.S. drugmaker's oral drug for COVID-19 patients, Kishida said the government aims to distribute them to medical institutions "early next year."

Following the passage of the government's fiscal 2021 supplementary budget on Monday, he said his administration will now enter the stage of implementing economic measures to "curve out a new era."

