Bleak Picture Painted from Northern Japan Quake Estimates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--A government team forecasts that a possible huge earthquake off northern Japan, coupled with subsequent tsunamis, would force up to 900,000 people to evacuate while causing up to 199,000 deaths.

Based on the estimates released by the team of the central disaster management council last week and experiences from the March 2011 quake and tsunami disaster, Jiji Press examines what hardships evacuees would likely face over the week after the disaster if their regions took the worst expected damage from the possible quake and tsunamis.

Lifeline Disruptions

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]