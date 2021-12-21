Japanese-Language Newspaper in Philippines to Be Discontinued

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Daily Manila Shimbun, the only Japanese-language daily newspaper in the Philippines, will discontinue its print edition at the end of this month.

The shift to distributing news only on its website and through email comes after the newspaper, with a history of 30 years, saw a sharp decline in circulation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Overseas Japanese Press Association, based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japanese-language dailies published outside Japan are on the decline due to the coronavirus crisis.

After the Daily Manila Shimbun goes out of print, the Daily Jakarta Shimbun in Indonesia and the Peru Shimpo in Peru will be the only Japanese-language newspapers in the association with a print edition at least six days a week.

The Daily Manila Shimbun began publication in May 1992 as the first Japanese-language daily newspaper in Southeast Asia, according to chief editor Hirohisa Nakamura. The newspaper reports news about the Philippines, Japan and the world in Japanese and English in eight pages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]