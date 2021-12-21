Japan Confirms 249 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 249 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, surpassing Saturday's total, which topped 200 for the first time in about a month.

Two new deaths were reported among infected people across the country, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by one from the previous day to 28.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus was newly identified in two people in Tokyo and one in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. The three people recently arrived from overseas and tested negative for the coronavirus at airport quarantine checks.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 38 new coronavirus infections, up by 14 from a week before, while reporting no new fatality from COVID-19.

In the Japanese capital, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 27, up 49.2 pct week on week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]