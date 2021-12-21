Tokyo Confirms 38 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up by 14 from a week before, while reporting no new fatality from COVID-19.

In the Japanese capital, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 27, up 49.2 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.

