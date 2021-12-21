Japan to Spend Over 1 T. Yen for U.S. Forces Over 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday agreed to provide 1,055.1 billion yen to host U.S. forces in the country through the five years from fiscal 2022, which starts next April, or 211 billion yen a year on average.

The total was up 46.6 billion yen compared with the previous level as Japan accepted a request from the United States to raise the amount.

The two countries reviewed the contents of the Japanese expenses, such as reducing costs indirectly related to operating U.S. forces.

Japan will newly finance U.S. forces' procurement of training equipment for strengthening deterrence and response capabilities, in an apparent effort to counter the military threat from China.

