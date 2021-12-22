U.S. Camp Hansen Marine Nabbed for Drunk Driving in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural police department on Tuesday arrested a U.S. Marine belonging to a base hit by a cluster of COVID-19 infections on suspicion of drunk driving in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

According to the department, the 25-year-old lance corporal, belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol on a road in the town of Chatan at around 11:45 p.m. Monday (2:45 p.m. GMT).

As he admitted to the charges, the police released him and switched over to an investigation conducted on a noncompulsory basis.

At Camp Hansen, the number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reached around 200 by Tuesday.

The Japanese government and the Okinawa prefectural government had urged the U.S. military to impose strict restrictions on people's movements, after four people connected with the base tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus by Monday.

