Yahoo News Removed 350,000 Comments in March

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Yahoo Japan Corp. said Tuesday that it deleted 350,000 comments from its news article site in March.

The number of deleted comments made up 3 pct of the 10.5 million posts in the comment sections of the site, the Z Holdings Corp. <4689> unit said.

Of the deleted comments, 65 pct were inappropriate posts that included defamation, excessive criticism and ethnic discrimination.

Automatic removals using artificial intelligence accounted for 71 pct of the total deletions, while deletions by expert staff made up 22 pct and removals after reports by users stood at 7 pct.

The company erased 300,000 posts, or 7 pct of all 4.5 million posts, on the Yahoo Chiebukuro user-driven question-and-answer site in March.

