Over 3,000 Foreigners in Japan Refuse to Be Deported

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreigners who stayed in Japan illegally and refused to be deported totaled 3,103 as of the end of 2020, the Immigration Services Agency said Tuesday.

Of them, 248 were in detention facilities and 137 stayed at such facilities for at least one year.

The agency said that 1,938 people, or over 60 pct of the total deportation evasion cases, have applied to be recognized as a refugee. Of them, 481 applied three times or more.

A forced deportation for those who are seeking refugee status is not allowed under the Japanese immigration law.

There are some people who make such an application repeatedly to evade deportations, agency officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]