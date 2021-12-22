Japan Overall Medical Fees to Be Cut by 0.94 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to lower overall medical fees paid to hospitals and clinics in the country by 0.94 pct under a revision for fiscal 2022, which will start in April next year.

The decision is based on an agreement reached between Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Shigeyuki Goto at a meeting held the same day.

The changes are expected to push down the government's medical expenses by about 132 billion yen, while the estimated growth in social security costs due to the aging population is put at about 440 billion yen.

While the government will raise the main portion of medical fees, which includes fees paid to cover labor costs for doctors and nurses, by 0.43 pct, it will reduce official drug prices by 1.37 pct, meaning that overall medical fees will go down.

It will be the fourth straight reduction in overall medical fees.

