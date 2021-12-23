1st Christmas Party in Japan 150 Yrs Ago Reproduced in Fukui

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A museum in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, has reproduced a Christmas party held 150 years ago by William Griffis, an educator from the United States, which is said to be the first Christmas party thrown openly in Japan.

At Christmas this year, an event featuring readings of children's stories written by Griffis and singing in chorus is scheduled at the Fukui City Griffis Museum.

The museum, the restored Western-style house where Griffis lived, is currently decorated to reproduce the Christmas party he organized.

Griffis came to Japan in 1870, the third year of the Meiji era.

In March the following year, he was hired by the Fukui domain, now part of Fukui Prefecture, to teach students science and English at a "hanko" feudal domain school. While teaching at the school, he lived in the Western-style house with a few students.

