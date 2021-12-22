Okinawa Promotion Funds from State to Sink below 300 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to earmark some 268 billion yen as expenses for the promotion and development of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, under its fiscal 2022 budget proposal.

It will be the first time in 10 years for the Okinawa promotion funds to stand below 300 billion yen.

The fiscal 2022 figure, decided in a meeting between Kosaburo Nishime, minister in charge of Okinawa affairs, and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, is down some 11 pct from the fiscal 2021 initial budget level.

In late November, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki rejected an application by the central government for design changes to its plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan to the Henoko district in Nago, another Okinawa city.

Through the major cut in the Okinawa promotion funds, the central government apparently intends to put pressure on the prefecture over the base relocation issue, ahead of the Nago mayoral election and the Okinawa gubernatorial election, both scheduled next year, pundits said.

