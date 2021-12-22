1st Community-Acquired Omicron Cases Reported in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 22 (Jiji Pres)--Three residents of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, with no history of recent overseas travel, were confirmed Wednesday to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the prefectural government said.

"Community-acquired infections have been confirmed," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a news conference. The three cases are believed to be the first such omicron infections confirmed in Japan.

The infection routes for the new cases are not yet known, according to the prefectural government.

The three are a couple in their 30s who had each received two COVID-19 vaccine shots and a preschool daughter. They are showing light symptoms and have already been hospitalized.

They were found infected with the new strain in genomic analysis.

