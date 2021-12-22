Japan's Total Omicron Variant Cases Jump to 160

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The omicron variant of the coronavirus was newly identified in 75 people in Japan on Wednesday, marking the highest daily domestic figure on record and bringing the total number of omicron cases in the country to 160.

Of the 75 people, 68, in their 70s or younger, had tested positive for the coronavirus at airport quarantine checks after arriving from the United States, Europe, Africa or elsewhere, according to health ministry and other sources.

The seven others were four people in the western prefecture of Osaka, two in the southern prefecture of Okinawa and an airport quarantine officer.

Meanwhile, 262 new coronavirus infections were reported across the country on Wednesday. The daily total exceeded 250 for the first time in about a month and a half.

The nationwide number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by two from the previous day to 26, while two new coronavirus fatalities were confirmed, with one in Tokyo and the other in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the capital.

