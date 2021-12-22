Tokyo Reports 40 New COVID-19 Infections

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 40 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, up by 11 from a week earlier, along with one new death among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day moving average of daily infections stood at 28.6, up 48.2 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from the previous day at three.

