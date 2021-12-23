INTERVIEW: CDP Chief Vows to Win More Upper House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is resolved to increase the number of seats in the House of Councillors through the next summer's election, CDP leader Kenta Izumi said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We aim to field candidates in all constituencies (in the Upper House election)," Izumi said. "We'll try to retake the seats we currently hold and win even more."

The leading opposition party holds 23 of seats that will be up for grabs in the election. An Upper House election is held every three years. Half of the chamber's seats are contested each time.

"The CDP hopes to unify candidates in all single-seat constituencies with various political parties, not just the Japanese Communist Party," Izumi said. Then he showed intention to examine the feasibility of coordinating candidates in multiseat districts with the Democratic Party for the People.

But the new CDP chief stopped short of clarifying whether to strive to form a united opposition front as his predecessor, Yukio Edano, did in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, through the Civil Alliance for Peace and Constitutionalism.

