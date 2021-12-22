Hitachi Subsidiary Found with Inappropriate Inspections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Astemo Ltd., an automotive parts subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. <6501>, said Wednesday that it has found irregularities in its pre-shipment inspections and routine checks of brake and suspension parts, including inappropriate operations dating back over 20 years.

The announcement came on top of inspection scandals that involved Hitachi Metals Ltd. <5486> and Hitachi Chemical Co., currently Showa Denko Materials Co., in recent years.

At a press conference on the day, Hitachi Astemo CEO Brice Koch apologized for the matter, saying that the significance of routine checks was not fully recognized in the company while stressing that there are no safety problems with products affected by the irregularities.

Affected products have been delivered to a total of 16 automakers and others in Japan and abroad, according to the company.

The company will set up an investigation panel including outside lawyers on the matter and consider punishment for those involved after the panel finishes its probe by mid-2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]