Japan Sets Regulatory Reform Guidelines for Digitalization

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has released five-pillar guidelines for regulatory and administrative reforms to make its systems better suited to a digitalized society.

The government will reform existing legislation, rules and organizations over the next three years, based on the "digital principles," decided Wednesday at a meeting of the Digital Extraordinary Administrative Advisory Committee, a government panel.

The five pillars are digitalized procedures and automation, agile and flexible governance, public-private collaboration, interoperability and the use of common platforms.

Specifically, existing rules requiring paperwork and inspections relying on human eyes will be reviewed. Shifting to inspections with drone camera sensors is expected to make work more efficient and possibly create new business.

Administrative services will be improved with the help of private companies for the convenience of users, the guidelines also said.

