Japan Panel Offers 2 Plans for Stable Imperial Succession

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel discussing ways to ensure stable Imperial succession adopted a final report on Wednesday featuring two plans to secure the number of Imperial Family members.

One of the two plans would allow female members to retain their Imperial Family status after getting married, while the other would use the adoption system to restore the Imperial Family status of male descendants in the family's paternal line who have left the family.

The report did not elaborate on drastic changes in the current Imperial succession system, such as whether Japan should have a female emperor or an emperor connected to the Imperial lineage through the maternal bloodline.

The panel "held very well-balanced discussions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after receiving the report from Atsushi Seike, former president of Keio University and head of the panel. The government will report the outcome to parliament.

The Imperial House Law stipulates that only men in the paternal bloodline of the Imperial lineage can assume the throne. Under the law, there are only three heirs to the throne--Crown Prince Akishino, his son Prince Hisahito and Prince Hitachi, the younger brother of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

