Final Price Tag of Tokyo Games Estimated at 1,453 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The total cost of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held this summer is estimated at 1,453 billion yen, the Games' organizing committee said Wednesday.

The estimate is about 191 billion yen lower than the committee's December 2020 projection as the events were simplified and spectators were banned in principle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it is 103 billion yen higher than the estimate released before the decision to postpone the Games by one year was made.

The organizing committee is expected to release its final numbers around June next year.

The committee will shoulder 634.3 billion yen of the cost, while the Tokyo metropolitan government will cover 624.8 billion yen and the Japanese government 193.9 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]