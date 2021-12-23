Emperor Emeritus Akihito Turns 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 88 on Thursday.

The Emperor Emeritus is living a healthy and balanced life at the Sento Kari Gosho temporary Imperial residence in Tokyo, according to the Imperial Household Agency. During the past year, he visited only a biological laboratory and the Imperial Household Hospital, both located in the Imperial Palace, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An event to celebrate his birthday will be held for the first time in two years, though on a smaller scale.

The Emperor Emeritus wakes up at a fixed time in the morning and then walks around the garden with Empress Emerita Michiko, 87.

After breakfast, the couple read aloud Japanese author Torahiko Terada's "Kaki no Tane" book. Then, the Emperor Emeritus reads newspapers and is briefed about the pandemic and natural disasters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]