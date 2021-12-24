Anonymous Santas Giving Gifts to Children's Homes in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Many people in Japan are joining movements to deliver Christmas gifts to children living at care facilities due to abuse and other reasons.

Ahead of Christmas, calls for donations to let children at such facilities get presents they really want are spreading on the internet.

A number of gifts have already been delivered through online donation and shopping websites.

Last year, the Japan Children's Home Foundation opened a website called "Ashinaga Santa" where money can be donated to buy Christmas gifts for children at some 600 care facilities across Japan. A donor can choose a prefecture, and the donated money will be allocated to facilities in the prefecture.

According to a 2019 survey by the foundation, which covered children's homes nationwide, Christmas gift budgets per child averaged some 3,000 yen at the facilities, over 5,000 yen lower than the average at general households.

