Japan Mulling Permit System for Unmanned Autonomous Driving

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering establishing a permit system for unmanned autonomous vehicles, which the country hopes to put fully into practical use in fiscal 2022, it was learned Thursday.

The permit system is expected to be included in a bill to amend the road traffic law that the National Police Agency plans to submit during an ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, from next month.

The NPA also hopes to include new rules for new forms of transportation in the bill. Many experts say that there are limitations to the existing laws concerning such mobility.

Under the planned rules, a driver's license will not be required for electric kick scooters whose maximum speed is 20 kilometers per hour or less, while those under age 16 will not be allowed to ride them.

Rules on autonomous driving and new mobility systems and other related items were proposed for the legislation in reports released by two expert panels under the agency.

