Yamaguchi Vice Governor Faces Election Breach Allegations

Yamaguchi, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Thursday sent papers to public prosecutors on Yamaguchi Vice Governor Kazuhiko Komatsu for allegedly violating the public offices election law in the Oct. 31 general election.

Komatsu, 65, is believed to have encouraged Yamaguchi prefectural government staff to join a supporter group for Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, investigative sources said.

Hayashi ran from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the No. 3 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, in the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

The public offices election law prohibits the use of one's position as a public servant to engage in election activities.

Komatsu joined the prefectural government in 1979. He became vice governor in April last year after serving as head of the prefecture's health and welfare department.

