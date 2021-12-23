No First Dog or Cat Expected at Japan PM's Official Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has no plans to have a dog or cat for a pet at the prime minister's official residence, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday.

Kishida was the first prime minister in nine years to start living in the official residence earlier this month.

It is common for a U.S. president to have dogs and cats at the White House. Incumbent President Joe Biden has recently added a new first puppy to his family there and plans to adopt a first cat next month.

Kishida "has no pet at the moment, and I was told that he has no plans to have one in the future," Matsuno told the press conference.

"Our country has no rules for keeping a pet at the official residence," the top government spokesman said, adding that he does not know whether there has ever been a prime minister who kept a pet at the official residence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]