U.S. Military Fails to Conduct Predeparture PCR Tests: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military has failed to conduct COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests on military personnel leaving the United States for Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

The revelation came after the Japanese government inquired about measures against novel coronavirus infections at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, following the confirmation of an infection cluster there.

The government previously claimed that border measures taken by the United States and Japan were consistent. But Matsuno admitted at a press conference the same day that "it has become apparent that they are not consistent."

According to Matsuno, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, on Wednesday of Tokyo's regret over the inconsistency, under the instructions of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hayashi urged Rupp to take measures consistent with Japanese infection prevention measures at all U.S. bases in Japan, not just Camp Hansen.

