Tokyo Logs Net Population Outflow for 7th Straight Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo logged a net population outflow for the seventh straight month in November, the internal affairs ministry said Thursday.

The net outflow came apparently because many people moved to suburbs amid the spread of telework.

The number of people who moved to Tokyo rose 5.9 pct from a year before to 25,462, while those who moved out grew 2.3 pct to 28,716, resulting in a net outflow of 3,254 people.

The number of people who moved to Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures exceeded those moving out by 387, marking a net inflow for the fourth straight month.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]