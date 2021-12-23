Kyoto, Osaka Report Community-Acquired Omicron Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto/Osaka/Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto and Osaka prefectural governments reported Thursday community-acquired omicron coronavirus variant infections, after the first domestic omicron cases in Japan were identified in Osaka the previous day.

No links were found between the two latest and the three previous cases.

According to the Kyoto government, a woman in her 20s from the city of Kyotanabe in the western prefecture had a fever of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday and visited a medical institution the following day, where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was hospitalized.

A genome analysis showed that the woman had been infected with the omicron strain. She has received two coronavirus vaccine shots and has no record of recent overseas travel. She is in a mild condition.

There are seven close contacts of the woman. Of them, two have tested negative but are staying at a designated lodging facility. The others are set to take tests, and each will stay at such a facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]