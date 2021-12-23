Japanese Panel Begins Discussions on Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--A committee of outside experts set up by Japan's infrastructure ministry to investigate the tampering of construction order statistics held its first meeting on Thursday.

The committee is aiming to uncover the circumstances and the reasons that led to the tampering, in order to prevent recurrences. Infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito has instructed the panel to compile a report by mid-January next year.

The seven-member committee is led by Kazumine Terawaki, former prosecutor-general at the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office.

"This is an important mission for regaining public trust in government statistics," Saito said at the meeting. "I want the committee to thoroughly investigate the incident."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Terawaki said the committee will conduct hearings with as many people as possible. "We want the infrastructure ministry to fully cooperate to uncover all facts," he said.

