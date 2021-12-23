Japan’s Total Omicron Variant Cases Reach 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in Japan reached 200 on Thursday, with 40 people newly confirmed with the new variant.

The 40 include 33 people who were found positive for the omicron variant at airport quarantine checks after arriving from the United States, Britain, Kenya or elsewhere between Dec. 14 and Monday, according to health ministry and other sources.

Of the other seven new cases, four were confirmed in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, and one each in the eastern prefecture of Chiba and the western prefectures of Kyoto and Osaka.

Three of the four Okinawa cases involve workers at the U.S. military’s Camp Hansen, where a cluster of infections has emerged.

Including other variant cases, Japan logged 295 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with two new fatalities among infected people. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by two from the previous day to 28.

