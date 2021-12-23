Tokyo Newly Finds 37 People Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday it newly found 37 people positive for COVID-19, with the daily infection tally up by seven from a week earlier.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections stood at 29.6, up 40.3 pct week on week.

No new fatality from the coronavirus disease was reported in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by one from the previous day to two.

