Kishida to Appoint 10,000 Personnel to Promote Digitalization

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday unveiled a plan to appoint over 10,000 personnel across the country to promote digitalization.

"We aim to resolve challenges including the falling population, aging society and deindustrialization by utilizing digital capabilities," Kishida said in a lecture organized by Jiji Press-affiliated Research Institute of Japan.

Kishida indicated that the government will draw up a plan to develop digital infrastructure throughout the country, such as 5G mobile and fiber-optic networks.

"Through public and private investment, we'll make large-scale, high-volume digital services available wherever you are in Japan," the prime minister stressed.

On next summer's House of Councillors election, Kishida said its main issues will include his initiative for "new capitalism," as well as measures against the coronavirus.

