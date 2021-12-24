Japan's 10-Year Cancer Survival Rate at 60.2 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The 10-year survival rate of people diagnosed with cancer in 2009 stood at 60.2 pct in Japan, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report on Friday.

The survival rate rose by 0.8 percentage point from the previous survey covering those who received cancer diagnoses in 2008.

The 10-year survival rate was calculated from data of 293,860 patients at 281 hospitals nationwide, excluding those who died of other causes.

The survival rate stood at 100 pct for prostate cancer, 87.8 pct for breast cancer, 70.5 pct for cervical cancer and 67.5 pct for bowel cancer. The rate was lowest for pancreas cancer at 6.7 pct.

"The 10-year survival rate cannot apply to all patients because of progress in medical care but can be used as a reference," Fumihiko Wakao of the cancer center said.

