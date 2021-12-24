Sri Lankan Woman's Detention Footage Shown to Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Surveillance camera footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March during detention at an immigration facility in central Japan was shown to the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives on Friday.

The footage was shown to the directors and willing members of the committee in the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in a closed setting. The video was six hours and 26 minutes long.

In the afternoon, board members were to question officials from the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

The woman, Wishma Sandamali, then 33, died at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture.

The government submitted a bill to the last ordinary session of the Diet to amend the immigration control and refugee recognition law, but the legislation was scrapped due to resistance by the opposition bloc. In preparation for submitting a similar bill to the next ordinary Diet session from January, the ruling side agreed to opposition demands to release the footage at the Diet.

