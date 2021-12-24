Record 7,424 Special Fraud Cases Detected in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A record 7,424 cases of so-called special fraud were detected by law-enforcement authorities in Japan in 2020, according to a white paper released by the Justice Ministry on Friday.

The figure was the highest since comparable data became available in 2004, with the effective damage totaling some 28.5 billion yen.

Of perpetrators involved in the cases, about 70 pct were aged below 30.

According to the ministry, special fraud cases started increasing around summer 2003. Since then, tricks have become more sophisticated and diverse.

In 2020, there were 6,407 recognized cases of "ore ore" (it's me) fraud in which perpetrators usually approach targets by pretending to be their relatives in urgent need of cash.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]