Japan Eyes Tighter Movement Curbs against Omicron Spread: Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The government might tighten its movement restrictions flexibly if the omicron coronavirus variant spreads widely in Japan, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Yamagiwa, who oversees the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, suggested that the government may consider restrictions on eating and drinking establishments as well as on holding events, while monitoring the infection situation carefully.

He said the omicron strain is known to have spread at considerable speed in foreign countries.

The western Japan prefectures of Kyoto and Osaka have recently reported community-acquired infections with the omicron variant. While community transmissions have not expanded to other areas yet, there will be reports of infection in other prefectures, Yamagiwa said.

Also, the minister asked citizens to try to confirm that they are coronavirus-negative before returning to their hometowns or taking trips during the year-end and New Year holidays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]