U.S. Troops in Japan Exempted from Predeparture COVID Tests: Hayashi

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. troops have been allowed not to take coronavirus tests before leaving for Japan since September, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

The test exemption is in line with Pentagon's policy reflecting in part progress on vaccine rollout, Hayashi told a press conference.

Hayashi also said he voiced regret over the matter to Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, in their telephone talks Wednesday.

"We need to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. side to make both sides' coronavirus measures consistent," he added.

