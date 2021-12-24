Tokyo Reports 1st Community-Acquired Omicron Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that it has confirmed the first community-acquired omicron case of the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The omicron variant was found in a doctor who works for a clinic in Tokyo and is now hospitalized.

The five close contacts of the doctor include clinic workers and family members. All of them tested negative for the coronavirus in polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Separately, the prefectural government of Kyoto, western Japan, said that two women in their 30s and a man in his 50s have been newly found to have the omicron variant.

All three have nothing to do with a woman in her 20s from Kyotanabe in Kyoto who was found to be infected with the omicron variant on Thursday.

