H.I.S. Units Fraudulently Received 680 M. Yen in Aid

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Subsidiaries of travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603> have fraudulently received up to around 680 million yen in financial aid related to the Japanese government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign, an internal probe showed Friday.

At a press conference, H.I.S. Chairman and CEO Hideo Sawada apologized for the investigation results, saying that the fraudulently received aid will be returned after discussions with the Japan Tourism Agency.

Sawada suggested that the two subsidiaries will no longer apply for aid under the Go To Travel campaign, but said that the parent company will seek to continue utilizing the initiative as it did not engage in fraudulent activity.

A third-party investigative committee appointed by H.I.S. found that units Japan Holiday Travel Co., based in the western city of Osaka, and Miki Tourist Co., based in Tokyo, fraudulently received subsidies and coupons related to the government campaign.

Hotel operator JHAT Co., headed by Akira Hirabayashi, who served as president of H.I.S. until 2016, was found to be involved in the fraud cases of both subsidiaries.

