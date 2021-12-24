Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Back Over 300 After 2 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 302 on Friday, exceeding the 300 mark for the first time since Oct. 27.

No new fatality from the coronavirus disease was reported on the day, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by six from the previous day to 34.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government found 39 new infections, nearly doubling from 20 a week earlier. The seven-day moving average of new cases stood at 32.3, up 58.3 pct week on week.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged at two.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant of the coronavirus was newly identified in 26 people across the country, including four in Tokyo and three, two and one in the western prefectures of Kyoto, Osaka and Yamaguchi, respectively. The other 16 omicron cases were detected at airport quarantine checks.

