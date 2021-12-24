Tokyo Confirms 39 New COVID-19 Cases

Society Lifestyle

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 19 from a week earlier, while reporting no new death among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day moving average of new cases stood at 32.3, up 58.3 pct week on week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from the previous day at two.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press