Japanese Children's Physical Performance Worsens amid Pandemic

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The physical performance of children in Japan worsened in fiscal 2021, which began in April, from two years before as the COVID-19 pandemic deprived them of opportunities for exercise, a survey by the Japan Sports Agency showed Friday.

The overall performance score dropped for both boys and girls in the fifth grade of elementary school and the second grade of junior high school. The scores for boys hit their lowest levels since the survey began in fiscal 2008.

The survey was conducted between April and July on some 1.03 million fifth-grader elementary school students and some 980,000 second-grader junior high school students. Their physical performance was evaluated in eight categories. The annual survey was canceled in fiscal 2020 due to the pandemic.

For boys in the fifth grade of elementary school, the total score fell to 52.5 points from 53.6 points in fiscal 2019. For girls, the score dropped to 54.7 points from 55.6 points.

In the second grade of junior high school, the score for boys declined to 41.1 points from 41.6 points. For girls, the score fell to 48.4 points from 50 points.

