Japan, U.S. Mull Holding Security Talks Online amid Omicron Surge

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are considering holding a planned meeting of their foreign and defense ministers online, considering the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States, informed sources said Friday.

The so-called two-plus-two security talks were initially planned to be held in person in the United States on Jan. 7. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are now expected to forgo their U.S. visits.

Through the in-person meeting, the two countries aimed to display their strong ties.

Hayashi was also planning to attend a Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference in New York ahead of the two-plus-two talks. But he is now looking at the possibility of online participation.

